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Home / Haryana / CM Saini watches live broadcast of PM Modi’s 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Panchkula

CM Saini watches live broadcast of PM Modi’s 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Panchkula

Programme held at Red Bishop; public representatives, BJP workers and residents attend

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Panchkula on Sunday. Image credit/X @NayabSainiBJP
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday watched the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Panchkula.

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Special arrangements were made for the programme at the Convention Hall of Red Bishop, Sector 1, where the Chief Minister watched the broadcast along with public representatives, party workers and members of the general public.

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Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister interacts with citizens across the country and shares inspiring stories, innovative ideas and people-led initiatives that are contributing to positive change.

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The monthly programme highlights the efforts of individuals and organisations working in diverse fields and undertaking exemplary initiatives across the country. It also encourages citizens to actively participate in nation-building and contribute to the country’s development.

Organised to encourage meaningful engagement with the issues raised in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and various public welfare initiatives, the programme witnessed the participation of a large number of people. Those present listened attentively to the Prime Minister’s views and inspiring messages.

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Panchkula Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes Banto Kataria, former Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, District BJP president Ajay Mittal, Media Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Atre, BJP leader Krishan Dhull, councillors, party workers and a large number of members of the public were present on the occasion.

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