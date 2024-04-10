CM Saini woos farmers, women

Tribune News Service

Meham (Rohtak), April 9

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally here today, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tried to woo women voters and farmers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by propagating the policies executed by the Modi Government in the past decade.

Relief for crop loss During a decade of the Congress regime, Rs 1,100 cr compensation for crop losses was given to farmers while the BJP government has provided Rs 12,000 cr in the past nine and a half years — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief minister

He launched a scathing attack on the Congress by accusing it of disrespecting women and giving no relief to farmers during its two successive regimes at the Centre and in the state. “During a decade of the Congress regime, Rs 1,100 crore compensation for crop losses was given to farmers while the BJP government has provided Rs 12,000 crore in the past nine-and-half years,” claimed Saini. The prices of urea and DAP used to increase every year during the previous Congress regimes and the farmers were compelled to buy it at high rates but the Modi government decided to provide urea and DAP to the farmers at the earlier price, he pointed out.

“The Congress worked only to grab votes from people but did nothing for their welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been concerned about the poor, farmers, women, youth and other sections of the society. The Congress has lost the confidence of women and does not know what sort of language its leaders use for women. The Congress never ever gave respect to women,” Saini asserted.

After becoming the CM, it was Saini’s first rally in Rohtak parliamentary constituency which is considered to be the bastion of former CM Bhupinder Hooda. Beginning with this rally, he kicked off a series of assembly-wise public rallies in this constituency. He sought votes for BJP nominee Arvind Sharma.

Enumerating the work done by the BJP government in favour of farmers, the CM pointed out that PM Narendra Modi had distributed a total Rs 3 lakh crore among farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. He also worked towards providing adequate compensation to the farmers for their crop losses.

