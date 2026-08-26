CM Saini’s Aug 30 Taraori rally postponed; Ror Mahasabha gives Haryana govt Sept 1 deadline to accept demands

A day after the Ror community threatened to oppose Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s proposed rally at Taraori on August 30 over its pending demands related to the alleged encounter of community member Harsh and another person recently, the rally has been postponed. A fresh date will be announced later.

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BJP Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi, who was the convener of the rally, announced the postponement through a social media post, though no specific reason was given.

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BJP leaders maintained that the rally was postponed due to the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly. However, sources claimed that the decision was taken in view of the law-and-order situation following the Ror community’s call to oppose the rally.

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Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha held a meeting at the Ror Dharamshala in the city on Wednesday. It was attended by members of the community, including BJP Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, and other community leaders associated with the government and BJP organisation, as well as those from the Congress and other political parties.

The Mahasabha issued a fresh ultimatum till September 1 for the acceptance of its demands, failing which community members would oppose the entry of BJP leaders into villages.

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Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, who belongs to the Ror community, also offered to resign as MLA if the community president asked him to do so. However, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh appreciated Jamba’s gesture but said resignation was not the solution. He asked Jamba to raise the community’s demands before the government for their early resolution.

“We welcome his gesture, but there is no need to resign. There is a need to mount pressure on the government for fulfilment of our demands. Our community members in the government are our strength, which will empower us. So, our request to all leaders from the community in the government is to put pressure on the government for fulfilment of our demands,” said Balkar Singh.

Jamba, who attended the meeting, also assured the community that he would take up its concerns with the government.

The Ror community had earlier held a mahapanchayat and protest march on August 24 over the August 7 encounter in which Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in the district, and Birbal of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district were killed in connection with the August 5 murder of Veeru Valmiki in Karnal.

During the protest march, the Ror Mahasabha had threatened to oppose the CM’s rally in Taraori to press for its demands.

“We had a meeting with the CM and we will not seek time from the CM again. If he feels that we are at the level, he would call us for a meeting. We had followed the whole procedure earlier. We had a meeting with the CM on August 13 and were given time till August 16, citing the Independence Day function, but no concrete step was taken,” Singh said.

Singh clarified that the government had assigned an inquiry to the ADGP-led State Crime Branch, which was not among their demands.

“We had demanded an inquiry either by the CBI or by a retired High Court judge into the encounter,” he added.

“We have demanded the resignation of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and his apology for the statements he made at the postmortem house while pacifying the family members of Veeru Valmiki. We have sought action against the police personnel involved in the encounter. We still stand by our demands,” Singh maintained.