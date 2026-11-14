CM Saini’s surprise halt delights Rohtak villagers

There was no scheduled public meeting or formal programme, but residents of Bhaini Maharajpur village in Meham subdivision suddenly found themselves face to face with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday when he made an unscheduled stop after spotting villagers standing along the way.

The Chief Minister was travelling from Hisar to Patuwas as part of his scheduled programme when he noticed a group of villagers by the roadside and decided to halt his convoy to interact with them, in keeping with his penchant for such spontaneous interactions.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted warmly with the villagers and enquired about their well-being. He also sought information about ongoing development works in the village and the problems being faced by the residents.

Saini listened to the concerns raised by the villagers and assured them that necessary action would be taken to address their grievances. He said the BJP government was committed to ensuring balanced, equitable and inclusive development across all regions of the state, without discrimination.

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“The Chief Minister’s spontaneous interaction was met with enthusiasm among the villagers, who expressed their gratitude to him for stopping in the village and enquiring about their well-being,” said one of the villagers.