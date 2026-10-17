CM Saini’s Sweden visit yields Rs 4,000-cr LoIs

Haryana has signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) worth Rs 4,000 crore with Swedish companies during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Sweden, with the proposed investments expected to boost industrial development, logistics infrastructure and employment generation in the state.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present during the engagements.

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A key outcome of the visit was a city-to-city collaboration between Gurugram and Stockholm. The two cities will cooperate in technological innovation, smart city solutions, sustainable urban development, knowledge exchange and investment promotion. The partnership is expected to facilitate the exchange of expertise and strengthen long-term cooperation in urban planning and development.

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The Haryana Government also signed a major LoI worth Rs 3,000 crore, described as being in line with the vision of a strong and self-reliant India. Separately, LoIs worth Rs 1,000 crore were agreed upon in the retail and warehousing sectors.

The proposed investments are expected to facilitate the development of modern warehousing infrastructure, expansion of retail chains and growth of the logistics sector in Haryana.

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The visit also focused on expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Haryana and Sweden. Swedish companies assured the state of employment opportunities for its skilled youth, potentially opening avenues for skill development, training and jobs aligned with international standards.

Saini said the visit marked an important step towards strengthening Haryana’s position on the global investment map. He said the state would seek to combine Sweden’s strengths in advanced technology, innovation and sustainable development with Haryana’s economic potential and skilled workforce.

The state government expects the agreements to provide fresh impetus to employment generation, industrial growth, exports and urban modernisation. It will extend the necessary support and facilities to facilitate the early implementation of the proposed investments.