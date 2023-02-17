CM: Subsidy in agri sector to continue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said unprecedented power reforms have been carried out in the state in the past eight years, which had garnered appreciation from Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh and also studied by a team of the Union Government.

As a result of this, the focus has been on reducing the line losses and today the line losses have come down to 13.43 per cent; which used to be 25 to 30 per cent during previous regimes. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure regular power supply to the consumers.

Giving relief to the consumers, the state government has not made any change in the electricity rates. The Chief Minister said the power tariffs were decided by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission and not the government.

He said today the number of electricity consumers among all categories was more than 76 lakh in the state.

The CM said the subsidy to the agriculture sector would continue as before. Stating that ‘power saving is power generation’, he said for this, the government had replaced old electrical wiring on a large scale. Besides, new condensers have been installed on old transformers to reduce line losses.