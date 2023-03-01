CM suspends two MC officials for negligence

Chandigarh, February 28
Taking cognisance of negligence shown by two officials of two civic bodies, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered their suspension with immediate effect.
Presiding over a review meeting of the Nagar Darshan Portal here today, Khattar issued suspended Gaurav Gulia, Junior Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Sonepat, and Lalit Goel, Secretary, Municipal Committee, Julana, for showing laxity in work.
During the meeting, the CM reviewed the demands raised by citizens for development works related to urban local bodies on the Nagar Darshan Portal.
During the review, both officials were found guilty of showing laxity in the execution of their responsibilities.
“Providing timely facilities to the common man as well as ensuring that all development works are done within the stipulated time frame is the utmost priority of the state government. Any kind of negligence by any official or employee will not be tolerated at any level. It is the moral responsibility of government officials and employees to discharge their duties honestly,” Khattar added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...