CM suspends two MC officials for negligence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Taking cognisance of negligence shown by two officials of two civic bodies, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered their suspension with immediate effect.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Nagar Darshan Portal here today, Khattar issued suspended Gaurav Gulia, Junior Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Sonepat, and Lalit Goel, Secretary, Municipal Committee, Julana, for showing laxity in work.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the demands raised by citizens for development works related to urban local bodies on the Nagar Darshan Portal.

During the review, both officials were found guilty of showing laxity in the execution of their responsibilities.

“Providing timely facilities to the common man as well as ensuring that all development works are done within the stipulated time frame is the utmost priority of the state government. Any kind of negligence by any official or employee will not be tolerated at any level. It is the moral responsibility of government officials and employees to discharge their duties honestly,” Khattar added.