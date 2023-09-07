CM talks tough at Jan Samvaad meets

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar got tough with officials while listening to the grievances of the public at three villages of the Hansi Assembly constituency in the district today.

The CM suspended a District Sports Officer (DSO) after he was found absent at the Jan Samvaad programme at Dhana Kalan village. The CM had called the DSO to redress the grievance of villagers, who demanded sports equipment for the village. However, the CM was informed that the DSO had not reached the programme yet.

At Kulana village, the CM said the Superintendent Engineer and Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department would be held accountable for any incidents of theft of water from canals. He reprimanded Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmad when villagers took up the issue of canal water theft.

Khattar, meanwhile, claimed that the state’s financial condition was stable and tax collection continued to witness annual growth. “The present government has accomplished twice the number of development projects in its nine-year tenure compared to the previous 10 years, which indicates the government’s dedication,” he stated. He assured the zila parishads and gram panchayats that additional funding would be provided when needed.

The CM also announced a change in the criteria for filling sanctioned posts, such as that of watchmen and safai karamcharis, in villages.

PPP data to be basis for sanctioned posts

The CM announced a change in criteria for filling sanctioned posts, such as that of watchmen and safai karamcharis, in villages. Instead of considering the population as per the 2011 census, the data recorded in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) up to December 31, 2022, would be the basis for these positions.

