CM tells secys to ensure timely implementation of Budget announcements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the secretaries of various departments to develop an effective mechanism to ensure timely implementation of announcements made in the Budget.

“From April 1, every officer should act promptly for meticulous execution of the strategies made for implementation of new schemes announced in the Budget so as to ensure that the people of the state get the benefits of the schemes and programmes of the government at the earliest,” Khattar said. He made the comment while presiding over a meeting held today to decide the blueprint for the implementation of the Budget announcements.

The CM further directed that before implementing any programme or scheme, every department should conduct a detailed study. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta and Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak were present at the meeting.

Khattar said the reuse of treated wastewater was a key project of the state government, hence special emphasis should be laid on this programme. Officers of the Public Health Engineering Department informed the CM that in the fiscal 2024, a target had been set to lay 100 km of sewer pipelines.

Meanwhile, the Power Department told him that a target had been set to install 70,000 solar water pumps this year.