CM tells urban local bodies to register shops promptly

Chandigarh, November 24

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officials to promptly register urban local bodies shops post sale. In addition, he emphasised on the need to expedite the resolution of property ID objections, considering it a significant task that required thorough resolution for those raising objections. Special camps should be organised to facilitate the process.

Urges varsities to activate alumni network The CM said each university should establish a dedicated alumni cell and a CSR cell to propel infrastructure development.

Khattar said this during a meeting of the Higher Edu Dept in Chandigarh on Friday, where Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma was also present.

Responding to a request for the purchase of a bus for Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Kaithal, the CM announced a discretionary grant of Rs 25 lakh.

He said vacant sports-related posts in the universities would be filled from among promising medal-winning players.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting of Urban Local Bodies Department here today. Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta and Chief Executive Officers of municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees were also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 100 Jan Samvad programmes were successfully conducted in rural areas and now the yatra would extend to urban centres to foster Jan Samvad. He emphasised on the meticulous handling of documents from each complainant received during the Jan Samvad programmes, with thorough reviews conducted on a dedicated dashboard.

In addition, a specialised cell has been established to gather feedback from complainants regarding the action taken on their applications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their satisfaction levels. The Jan Samvad programmes serves the crucial purpose of direct communication with the people at the grassroots level, he added.

The CM also presided over a meeting of the Higher Education Department here today, where Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma was also present.

Underscoring the importance of leveraging alumni networks and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to propel infrastructure development, the CM said each university should establish a dedicated alumni cell as well as a CSR cell for the purpose.

