CM to inaugurate new jail complex on Sept 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate a new jail that has been constructed on about 12 acres at a cost of Rs. 29.98 crore in Bhiwani. The new jail has an inmate capacity of 774 persons and is equipped with modern facilities.

Sharing more information, a government spokesperson said Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh would also attend the inauguration ceremony. He said five barracks had been built in the new jail complex for male prisoners and one barrack for women prisoners.

The spokesperson said a shed has been built in the new jail complex for skill development, where the prisoners would be able to learn some work or other. Similarly, separate meeting rooms have been made in the new complex for men and women prisoners to meet their families. Apart from this, a separate kitchen has also been made. He said an administrative block had been built on the jail premises.

