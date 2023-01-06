CM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 2K crore today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 5

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,000 crore on January 6 from Gurugram.

These include nine road projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth Rs 97.81 crore. He will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of 100 MLD unit number 4 water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera to be executed at a cost of Rs 70.20 crore.

The projects which will be dedicated to public include redevelopment of Atul Kataria Chowk, including 4-lane flyovers to ease traffic congestion for commuters plying between Kapashera Chowk and Mahavir Chowk, and 642.30-metre 4-lane bi-directional underpass constructed from Sheetla Mata Mandir to Maharana Pratap Chowk along with service road. This junction will provide relief to the commuters travelling on this central intersection of the city.

The project has been executed at a cost of Rs 47.40 crore by the Public Works Department (B&R).

Eight such special road repair projects worth Rs 50.11 crore will also be inaugurated.

The water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera would benefit residents of sectors 58-115 in the future. At present, the GMDA is supplying 300 MLD water from this plant.