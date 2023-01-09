Haryana: 'CM Uphaar' portal to auction presents received by Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Mementos, all gifts received by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be auctioned on the ‘CM-Uphaar’ portal and the funds collected would be deposited in the CM Relief Fund.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director-General, Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department, Amit Agrawal, said a bidder has to pay Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction of gifts and mementos received by the CM from various social organisations and individuals.

On the lines of Modi, who used the amount received from the auction for the Namami Gange project, Khattar will use it for public welfare. “The Chief Minister has also envisioned that the payment received from the auctioning of these gifts would be directly transferred to the Chief Minister Relief Fund,” he said.

The base amount of each gift had been mentioned on the portal and this had been decided after getting these evaluated from a professional, Agrawal added.

“The CM will present gifts to such donors and bidders. If the bidder desires, he can also receive the gift via courier. People living abroad can also bid for these gifts and mementos,” Agrawal said.

Adding that the process of registration on the portal has started today and will continue till February 28, Agarwal said the portal would be reopened three or four times a year in a phased manner.

“In the first phase, 51 gifts will be auctioned. Anyone can participate in the auction of these gifts by registering on cmuphaarhry.com. For further information, one can also contact at 7087513186,” he said.

He opened the registration process on the portal and participated in the bidding for the logo of Chandigarh Press Club.

