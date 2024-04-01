CM urges people to ensure BJP’s victory in Haryana

Yamunanagar, March 31
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appealed to public to take a pledge in order to ensure that the BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time.
Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Yamunanagar on Sunday evening, the CM said PM Modi’s efficient leadership had provided the country a new direction in the world. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has become economically strong and soon, it will become the third largest economy of the world,” said Chief Minister Saini.
He further said, “The BJP has made ordinary workers like me the Chief Minister of Haryana. This system exists only in this party,” said Saini.
Praising former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he said he had developed such a system in the state which provided youth with job opportunities on the basis of merit and honesty.
