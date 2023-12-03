CM urges youth to help curb drug menace

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the Sant Nirankari Mission was playing an important role in the state government’s efforts to root out drug addiction even as the government was working on breaking the backbone of drug peddlers.

Khattar was addressing a gathering of youth and others present during a programme organised under the drug de-addiction campaign at the spiritual centre of Sant Nirankari Mission near Haldana border on NH-44. Mission head Sudikshaji Maharaj was also present.

The Chief Minister said, “I have taken a pledge to make the state drug free by taking blessings of saints on my birthday, but the government cannot eliminate social evils on its own alone and for this the cooperation of society is required,” Khattar said.

He urged the youth to help in eradication of the drug menace and if they had any information about drug peddlers, they should immediately report to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

#drug menace #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panipat