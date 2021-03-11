BJP MP attacks own party govt in Haryana; says CM Khattar violated oath, PM should act

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

Stepping up tirade against his own party’s government in the state, BJP MP from Rohtak Dr Arvind Sharma levelled allegations against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing a news conference in Rohtak today, Sharma said the Chief Minister had violated the Constitutional oath taken by him at the time of his swearing-in.

“The oath specifically mentions that the Chief Minister will not have antipathy towards any section of society, but he has violated this oath. The Prime Minister Office should take cognisance of the matter, get it looked into and take action,” the MP said.

Sharma said the CM was purposely delaying the handing over of a chunk of nearly 15 acres of land in Pehrawar village of Rohtak to the Gaur Brahmin Education Society.

“I have proof that the Chief Minister had told the officer concerned that the land would be handed over to the society, but not promptly,” he stated.

Asked why the handing over was being delayed, the BJP leader said the state leadership was pursuing a partial and divisive approach.

