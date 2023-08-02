CM: Violence pre-planned conspiracy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has termed the communal violence in Nuh district as a pre-planned conspiracy. Chairing a meeting of senior officials with Home Minister Anil Vij, Khattar stated that the incidents appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy as the “Samajik Yatra” had been taking place annually for several years. As part of the investigation, 44 first information reports had been registered and 70 persons had been named and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, various political parties, while blaming the BJP-JJP government for its failure to prevent communal clashes in Nuh and other areas, have appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of the Opposition, said the unfortunate incidents could have been avoided had the state government acted on time. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, while blaming the ruling alliance for its failure to take preventive measures to check communal clashes, appealed for peace.

Alleging that the law and order situation was getting from bad to worse, Sushil Gupta, AAP president, appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Former HPCC chief Kumari Selja and former minister Kiran Chaudhry also appealed to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood.

#Anil Vij #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nuh