CM vows to push quality education, healthcare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that the state government is emphasising on promoting quality education, healthcare and social security in Haryana as well as giving a boost to the spirit of self-reliance amongst the people of the state with a vision to ensuring good governance.

The CM said this while interacting with media at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi today. He said the government was continuously laying emphasis on development and in this direction, it was moving forward with the spirit of Antyodaya. He said the state was scaling new heights through inclusive development.

Mewat on top Mewat has secured the top position among the aspirational districts in terms of development in Haryana. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is passing through Nuh district, which will give new wings to development of region. —Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

He said 80 per cent of the works announced during the Budget last year had been completed and the new Budget provisions would be put into action from April 1.

He said the government faced the challenge of Covid and it was working hard to convert these challenges into opportunity by providing facilities through the use of technology. The CM said they had effectively implemented the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme and now the government was directly reaching out to the families which needed assistance and other facilities.

He said 12 lakh new ration cards had been made, while ration cards of 9 lakh ghost beneficiaries had been removed. “The state government is the first to procure 14 crops on the MSP and similarly Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana had been implemented to ensure the purchase of farmers’ produce,” he said.

On the issue of water, the CM said they were closely monitoring the depleting groundwater level and taking adequate measures to resolve the matter.