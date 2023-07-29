 CM waives fine, interest on water dues : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates a road project in Mahendragarh on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, July 28

In a major relief to water consumers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced penalty and interest waivers on outstanding water bills. Now, the consumers have to only clear their outstanding amount. He further announced that, if desired, the consumers could pay the amount in instalments, too.

“The water bills with the Public Health Engineering Department were pending for years. At that time, tanks were distributed and consumers were never asked to clear their bills. The department had imposed a penalty and interest ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000. However, when the issue was raised, we decided to waive the penalty and the interest,” he said while addressing a Jan Samvaad programme at Ateli here.

He said as per the prescribed rates, general category consumers would have to pay a maximum of Rs 7,600, while SC members would have to pay a maximum of Rs 3,800. “As per the previously prescribed rates, Rs 40 per month is fixed for general category citizens and Rs 20 is fixed for SC members,” he informed.

He also announced Rs 3 crore for the construction of a community centre at Ateli. He said over 14,000 written complaints had been received on the Jan Samvaad portal, of which 2,500 had been disposed of. Pending complaints would be resolved soon.

“Opposition tag us as ‘Portal ki sarkar’. We accept this tag with pride as the government has set up over 100 portals, due to which people do not have to make rounds to Chandigarh to get their work done,” he added.

Pension certificate in an hour

During the Jan Samvaad programme at Ateli, the CM resolved a months-old problem of Santosh Devi of Bharaf village by presenting her a pension certificate within an hour. She had been struggling to get pension for the past 10 months.

“The moment I got a chance to interact with the CM, I immediately shared my concern with him. I am grateful to him for redressing my grievance,” said Santosh Devi.

The CM also announced the construction of boundary walls and sheds for the cremation grounds of all villages of the state under the Shiv Dham Naveenikaran Yojana. He also announced that state roadways buses would be arranged for villages where girls went to study in other villages.

He said a teacher would be designated as nodal officer in all schools. If there was no arrangement for state transport, children could commute to school by any private vehicle. For this, transport rates would be fixed.

