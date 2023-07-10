CM Yogi visits Rohtak 'math'

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 9

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today reached Rohtak to participate in a religious function at Shri Baba Mastnath Math in Asthal Bohar village near here. He was accorded a warm welcome with drumbeats on reaching the “math”.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said the number of followers of the Nath sect was increasing across the nation. Along with religion, they were spreading education. “No one should violate Sanatan Dharma, but must move towards success by following the teachings of the Nath sect,” he added.

Earlier, Baba Balak Nath Mahant Shri Baba Mastnath Math and MP from Alwar (Rajasthan) expressed their gratitude to Yogi Adityanath for participating in the function. The CM also interacted with children at the helipad.