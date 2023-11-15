CM: Youth play pivotal role in shaping country's future

Chandigarh, November 14
In an interaction with the youth of Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today highlighted the pivotal role of the younger generation in shaping the future of the country.
The interaction was part of the ongoing "CM ki Vishesh Charcha" programme, centered on the digital and modern economy, offering a roadmap for success through 20 transformative 'mantras.' "Nothing is impossible, adopt a positive and open-minded approach to challenge," Khattar said. He said drugs and other wrong habits did attract youngsters, but one should avoid it by following the right direction with a positive approach .
