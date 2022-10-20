CME on mental health awareness in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 19
As part of the District Mental Health Programme, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme was conducted at Red Bishop in Panchkula today.
The CME was inaugurated by the Director General of Health Services, Dr Sonia Trikha. Various topics, including depression, dementia, anxiety, mental health issues in children and adolescents were presented by speakers from PGIMER. Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...
‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner
Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...