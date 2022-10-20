CME on mental health awareness in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 19

As part of the District Mental Health Programme, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme was conducted at Red Bishop in Panchkula today.

The CME was inaugurated by the Director General of Health Services, Dr Sonia Trikha. Various topics, including depression, dementia, anxiety, mental health issues in children and adolescents were presented by speakers from PGIMER. Chandigarh.