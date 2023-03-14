CM’s Flying Squad arrests ‘fake doctor’

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 13

The Chief Minister’s Flying Squad nabbed a “fake doctor” running a clinic without any degree in Hodal town here today.

According to ACP Rajesh Kumar, a raid was conducted at Rahul Clinic near the main bus stand and accused Amar Singh arrested. The clinic had seven-eight beds for in-house treatment and some patients admitted there were found to be minors. They were being administered steroids for treating various disorders.

The accused was examining a patient when the team reached the clinic. A signboard put up there claimed the doctor to be a child specialist (registration number of 22406). The accused, however, could not produce any degree or documents related to his clinic or practice.

He reportedly had some experience of working as assistant/helper at some private hospitals. He started this clinic a few months ago. The team seized a large stock of medicines from there. An FIR has been registered against the accused.