CM’s flying squad conducted 1,303 raids, imposed Rs 86-cr fine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad, in the year 2022, conducted 1,303 raids/surprise inspections and imposed a fine of Rs 86.62 crore, adopting zero-tolerance towards corruption cases.

In 2014, as soon as Khattar had assumed power, he had talked about his vision of completely eradicating corruption from Haryana. Following this policy, the state government has also strengthened the Vigilance Bureau at the divisional level.

An official spokesperson said from January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, a total of 1,303 raids/surprise inspections were conducted in government departments and private institutions in various districts. A total of 456 cases were registered regarding irregularities, in which 555 persons were arrested.

Out of the total 1,303 raids/surprise inspections, 94 were conducted in government and private institutions. Apart from this, during the same period, the CM flying squad had also registered 28 cases separately in the investigations carried out on the complaints/intelligence received.

The spokesperson said 313 raids were conducted on food shops and godowns. During these raids, 48 cases were registered and 26 persons were arrested. About 2,000 kg of adulterated sweets were destroyed.

The spokesperson further said that in cases of the GST theft, a fine of Rs 1,32,78,112 was imposed during 55 raids/surprise inspections conducted in this regard. Furthermore, 68 raids were conducted to keep a check on overloaded vehicles transporting illegal mining material.

During these raids, a fine of Rs 1,72,58,809 was imposed. Apart from this, 45 raids were conducted on illegal liquor shops, 145 raids on pubs and bars and nine raids on illegal liquor makers.

Around 41 raids on those selling fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, 55 raids on running illegal borewells and electricity thefts. In the cases of adulteration in petroleum substances, 45 raids were conducted. Also, 57 surprise checks were conducted in various government offices and 50 raids to check the sale of domestic gas cylinders on the black market.

94 raids on institutions

Out of the total 1,303 raids/surprise inspections, 94 were conducted in government and private institutions. Besides, the squad had registered 28 cases separately in the investigations carried out on the complaints/intelligence received