CM’s flying squad detects illegal plots; violators set to face action

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

The CM’s flying squad detected illegal plots near Mirzapur village in the district today. It has recommended legal action against the violators.

According to an official, small residential plots of size ranging between 50 and 100 square yards, for which no permission has been taken the Town and Country Planning Department. He said though a demolition was carried out by the department in January, construction activities had resumed in violation of the rules.

He added that the illegal constructions that were detected include eight houses and 12 plots with DPC foundation in an unnamed colony. The constructions were done on about six acres of land by two persons, identified as Ashok Kumar and Arun Kumar, and the department has been asked to lodge an FIR against the accused to initiate legal action against them, added the official.

This is perhaps for the first time that a raid has been carried out against illegal plotting in the district by the team of the CM’s flying squad, said the official.