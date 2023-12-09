CM's flying squad inspects KMC office, cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 8

A team of the CM’s flying squad inspected the Karnal Municipal Corporation office and different parts of the city along with the solid waste management plant to check the outcome of the special drive for cleanliness on Friday. Meanwhile, other teams also inspected civic bodies of Panipat and Sonepat to ensure cleanliness across the cities and towns. The squad also checked the impact of the special drive carried by the urban local bodies from December 1 to 7.

Ensure participation of locals The purpose of the visit was to upgrade the standard of the special drive to be conducted in future. An advisory has been issued to the officials concerned to ensure the participation of stakeholders, including councillors, NGOs, RWAs and locals, for maintaining better cleanliness. —Ajeet Singh, DSP, CM’s flying squad

In Karnal, the team members found that the records of lifted garbage were not maintained properly, for which directions have been given to the officials concerned, said DSP Ajeet Singh, CM flying squad, Karnal Range.

The working of solid waste management was also not satisfactory as the data was not properly maintained, he added.

“The purpose of the visit was to upgrade the standard of the special drive to be conducted in future. An advisory has been issued to the officials concerned to ensure the participation of stakeholders including councillors, NGOs, RWAs and locals for maintaining better cleanliness,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the KMC claimed that they have lifted around 556 MT garbage during the special drive.

“During the drive, we lifted garbage from 51 earmarked places. Vacant plots were also cleaned,” said KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena.

“We are also making efforts to educate people not to dump garbage in the open. They should ensure the segregation of garbage from the source of generation,” added the KMC Commissioner.

During the special drive, they lifted maximum construction and demolition waste. A cleanliness drive was carried out on the service lanes of the National Highway-44 as well as vacant places along it.

