CM's Flying Squad raids 2 liquor vends

Gurugram, March 11

The Chief Minister ’s flying squad and the Excise Department raided two ‘ahatas’ at Sector 29 and Sohna Road and arrested four staff members for serving liquor without licence.

A case under various sections of the Excise Act was registered at Badshahpur and Sector 29 police station on Friday night.

The Excise Department officials said they had been receiving several complaints regarding these ‘ahatas’ in the past few months. They would advertise the activities on social media and even invite people.

“The people running the ‘ahatas’ are aware of the excise norms. A special police team was formed to raid these shops. People were present at these shops at late Friday night,” Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), said.