CM’s nod to contracts, purchases worth Rs 146 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and Department High-Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC) today and accorded approval to purchases and contracts worth over Rs 146 crore.

Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal and Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak were also present.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said 21 agendas of irrigation, Hartron, land records, transport, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and Animal Husbandry Department were placed, of which most were approved. He said Rs 10 crore had been saved after negotiations with bidders.

A proposal regarding the purchase of 70 mobile veterinary vans was also approved. The purchase of these vans will cost around Rs 11 crore. Apart from this, approval was accorded to procure 300 GNSS Rovers at a cost of about Rs 32 crore to give impetus to the Haryana Large-Scale Mapping Project.