CM's nod to four GMDA projects worth Rs 155 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

For the first time, the High-Power Working Committee, chaired by the Chief Minister for the allotment of engineering works above Rs 10 crore, approved four projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth Rs 155 crore today.

WORKS TO BE CARRIED OUT Beautification of Gurugram’s MG Road on the lines of Delhi’s Lodhi Road

Facelift for service Lane, vendor zone and bus queue shelter from IFFCO Chowk to Sikandarpur Metro station

Construction of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant at Dhanwapur

Construction of sub-stations at Basai and Behrampur

The Chief Minister said a total saving of Rs 2.62 crore was ensured through negotiations with the contractors

The committee gave its nod to the beautification of MG Road on the lines of Delhi’s Lodhi Road. Service Lane, vendor zone and bus queue shelter from IFFCO Chowk to the Sikandarpur Metro station will also be given a facelift.

Projects related to the construction of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhanwapur and sub-stations at Basai and Behrampur were approved.

Interacting with the media, Khattar said the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) Portal was a new experiment to carry out works. A total saving of Rs 2.62 crore was ensured through negotiations with the contractors, he added.

The CM further said the work allocation agenda for 10 projects in Gurugram and Faridabad was kept for today’s meeting. Of these, four projects had been approved. Due to some technical glitches, the remaining projects would be tabled in the next meeting. In response to a question regarding G20 meet, Khattar said it was a matter of pride for the country that India had got its presidency. The meetings are to be held in Gurugram from March 1 to 4. The CM said he would attend these sessions.

The government wants the delegates of all G20 countries to depart with a positive impression of the state, he added.