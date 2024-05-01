CM’s wife, Jindal’s mother hit streets to woo electors

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Kaithal, April 30

The wife of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Suman Saini, has been actively campaigning for her husband. On Tuesday, she attended multiple meetings in Karnal city and sought votes for her husband. The Chief Minister is contesting the byelection from the Karnal Assembly segment.

CM Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini in Karnal on Tuesday. Tribune Photos

Similarly, the mother of BJP Kurukshetra candidate Naveen Jindal, Savitri Jindal, campaigned in Kaithal city.

Suman Saini also campaigned in favour of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Karnal.

Both Savitri and Suman, while hitting streets on Tuesday in Kaithal and Karnal, attended multiple programmes. They talked about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Manohar Lal Khattar in the state.

“The Modi government has taken several historical steps to strengthen the country. Our country has got a new identity due to his efforts. Every section of society is happy with the work done by the Prime Minister,” said Suman.

She also emphasised that people want to see Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. She also highlighted the steps to be taken by the government in the future by referring to the party’s election manifesto. She counted initiatives taken by the Modi government for the welfare of people, including ‘Lakhpati Didi’ for empowering women and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Former minister Savitri Jindal said the BJP will win all 10 seats, including Kurukshetra, in the state. She said the victory of Naveen Jindal will be the win of people of Kurukshetra and Kaithal. She said he had served the people for 10 years as an MP. “The women of Kaithal will ensure a resounding victory for their brother Naveen,” she said.

She also invited people to Kurukshetra on May 2 when Naveen Jindal will file his nomination papers. “I assure you all that Naveen will meet your expectations of development,” she added.

