Co-operative banks in Haryana face acute staff crunch; 88% posts vacant

The co-operative banks in Haryana are reeling under an acute shortage of staff, with over .

The situation came to light during the Assembly’s recently concluded monsoon session. Congress Mullana MLA Pooja Chaudhry had sought information about the sanctioned strength in the cooperative banks in Haryana, along with the number of employees currently working against the sanctioned posts.

Advertisement

The MLA had also sought information regarding the efforts being made to fill the vacant posts in the cooperative banks.

Advertisement

As per the reply given to the MLA’s questions, as on August 23, there are 591 sanctioned posts (including Group A, B, C and D posts) in the HARCO Bank, of which 207 posts are filled, while 384 regular posts were lying vacant.

As many as 108 employees were engaged on a contractual basis through HKRNL, HARTRON, outsourcing and re-employment.

Advertisement

Similarly, in the District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) in the state, as on August 23, there are 4,557 sanctioned posts, including 3,087 posts of Group C and 1,470 posts of Group D, on which just 375 regular employees are in position, while 4,182 regular posts were lying vacant.

As per the data shared, as many as 2,587 employees have been engaged on a contractual basis through HKRNL, HARTRON, outsourcing agencies, re-employment and direct engagement.

The MLA was informed that the banks have initiated the recruitment process for 886 posts, comprising 33 senior accountants, 116 junior accountants, 737 clerks for HARCO Bank, and 17 District Central Co-operative Banks, which will be filled soon.

Mullana MLA Pooja Chaudhry said, “Over 88 per cent of sanctioned posts are lying vacant in the co-operative banks in Haryana. There are a total of 5,148 sanctioned posts in the HARCO and DCCBs, of which only 582 are filled with regular staff, while 4,566 posts are vacant. The government has claimed that it has started the recruitment process for 886 posts, but still a major chunk of the vacant sanctioned posts will remain vacant.”

“In the current situation, one can understand how the banking operations are being run. The government should fill all the vacancies at the earliest,” she added.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry also expressed surprise at the data, saying, “On one hand, the government had been promising lakhs of jobs every year, it hasn’t been even filling the sanctioned posts in the co-operative banks. By keeping the sanctioned posts vacant, the government is not only doing injustice to the educated youngsters, but also killing the co-operative banks.”