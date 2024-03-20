Sirsa: Coach gets life term under POCSO Act

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 19

A fast-track court in Sirsa sentenced a 50-year-old coach to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old player. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one-year imprisonment.

The incident came to light on January 16, 2020, when the women police station filed a case against coach Madan Lal, a resident of Dhingtania.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint stating that his 11-year-old daughter, a Taekwondo player, used to practice at an academy in Sirsa, where the accused coach showed her pornographic content. He sexually abused her under the pretext of grooming her into an international player. Judge Praveen Kumar pronounced the coach guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

