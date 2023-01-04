Sexual harassment case: Coach records statement before SIT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The junior athletics coach, who has accused former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, recorded her statement before the special investigation team (SIT) here today.

The SIT also questioned the victim for nearly eight hours.

Protest against minister in Kaithal Members of Jan Siksha Adhikar Manch, Janwadi Mahila Samiti and various other outfits burnt an effigy of minister Sandeep Singh in Kaithal on Tuesday.

They demanded the government to sack the minister from the Cabinet and hold a fair inquiry into the case. OFFERED Rs 1 CR for COMPROMISE: VICTIM The junior athletics coach, who has accused ex-Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, alleged that she was offered Rs 1 crore for compromise in the case. “I have been offered the money to shift to some other country,” she alleged. SAMITI SEEKS SANDEEP’S RESIGNATION Chandigarh: All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti national convener Ashok Balhara on Tuesday criticised the BJP govt for protecting ministers like Sandeep Singh. Sandeep should resign to ensure an impartial probe into the case, the samiti said. TNS

Accompanied by her lawyers, the victim arrived at the Sector 26 police station here at 11 am.

Sources said the victim was questioned by the SIT in detail for several hours.

They said the victim was given a detailed questionnaire by the SIT and her statement was recorded.

She handed over all evidences, including some documents and her mobile phone, to the SIT.

After interrogation by the SIT, the victim’s lawyers pressed upon getting her statement recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, to which the police agreed.

The police then took the victim to record her statement before the Magistrate, but it could not be done today. The police will now get the statement recorded on Wednesday.

Leaving the police station, the victim told the media that she had allegedly been offered Rs 1 crore for compromise in the case. “I have been offered the money to shift to some other country,” she alleged.

Raising question on the police investigation, victim’s lawyer Deepanshu Bansal said his client had been interrogated four times, while Sandeep, who had been booked under non-bailable offences, had not even been called for questioning.

An FIR against the former captain of the Indian national hockey team was registered on December 31, a day after the coach had approached the Chandigarh Police with her complaint.