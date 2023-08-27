Coach was familiar with crime scene: Chargesheet

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 26

The junior woman coach who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana’s Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh was familiar with the alleged crime scene of the sexual harassment. This claim is made by the Chandigarh Police in the chargesheet filed before a local court on Friday.

She claimed that she had brought the matter before a higher officer of the police and her own department, but no action was taken. She alleged that after the incident, the minister continued harassing her and tried to finish her career.

The police claimed in the chargesheet that after registering the FIR, the complainant was taken to the crime scene by the special investigation team. Cops claimed that the complainant was not only familiar with the office at the official residence of the minister but also with an adjoining room where she was allegedly molested.

The police had also attached forensic reports regarding the torn T-shirt of the victim. The reports confirm that the shirt was torn at the neck, but the reports have not conclusively reached the conclusion that it was torn off due to any force.

Meanwhile, Deepanshu Bansal, advocate of the complainant, said though the chargesheet had been filed eight months after the complaint, the attempt to rape charges are not mentioned in the chargesheet. He said they would demand for adding the relevant section during the framing of the charges before the court.

Police attach list of 45 witnesses, 18 documents

The Chandigarh Police, in its final report submitted against Sandeep Singh, have attached a list of 45 witnesses. The names in the list include officials of the Sports Department Haryana, staff members of the minister, Forensic experts and the officers of the investigating team. The names of the officers have also been included in the list to whom the complainant confided about the incident.