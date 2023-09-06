 Coach was present at Haryana minister’s house for over an hour: Chandigarh Police : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  Haryana

Coach was present at Haryana minister’s house for over an hour: Chandigarh Police

Contradicts Sandeep’s version in chargesheet

Coach was present at Haryana minister’s house for over an hour: Chandigarh Police

Sandeep Singh. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 5

The Chandigarh Police have claimed in the chargesheet that the woman junior coach was present at the scene of crime — where she was allegedly molested — for over an hour, rather than 15 minutes, as claimed by accused Sandeep Singh, Minister for Printing and Stationery, Haryana.

The police said it was also contrary to the accused’s claims that the victim had only visited his main office and not the attached cabin or the bedroom.

In a statement given before the Chandigarh Police, the junior coach had claimed that the minister made a Snapchat call to her on July 1, 2022, and asked her to come to his house for document verification.

She said the minister met her in his office, and then called her to the adjoining room. He sat beside her and touched her inappropriately. When she resisted, he pushed her and tore her T-shirt, she alleged.

The police claimed that the victim’s presence at the scene of crime on March 2, 2022, and July 1, 2022, has been confirmed by the accused. The duration of her stay has been confirmed by her ride details, as provided by Uber, which show that she was at the house for over an hour.

He couldn’t explain why he had allowed her to meet him after the official meeting time and during evening hours. Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, issued notices to him for September 16, after the police filed a chargesheet on August 25.

The minister has claimed that he has been implicated.

Delay in appointment, transfer of victim

  • The police claim that the examination of Sports Department officials and perusal of records indicate the use of influence in delay in her appointment and transfer from Panchkula to her native Jhajjar district.
  • Snapchat conversations and analysis of FSL data reveal that he offered to help her with appointment under OSP policy, but denied it during examination.
  • Foreign training permission of Group C posts is dealt at the level of Director, Sports, yet in her case, it was sent to the minister.
  • The accused said he met her for the first time at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in 2022, but later said he met her at his house.

