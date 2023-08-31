Coaching centre operator held on rape charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

The Gurugram police arrested a 38-year-old operator of a computer coaching centre for allegedly raping an 18-year-old student. An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station. The accused is identified as Umesh Yadav, resident of Jamalpur village. He was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the complaint filed by the student, the operator molested her several times at the centre. “It was on Saturday when I reached the coaching centre, the accused held me hostage after the class and raped me. He also threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the same. It was again on Sunday he raped me. I kept silent, but I finally confided in my parents who rushed me to the police station on Tuesday evening,” she said in her complaint.

The police took the victim to the hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape. An FIR was registered against the coaching centre operator under various sections of the IPC, including rape, at the Farrukhnagar police station. The police finally arrested the accused late on Tuesday night.

