Coal smoke chokes domestic help to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 3

A 26-year-old man was suffocated to death while a woman was found unconscious after falling asleep with a coal brazier (angithi) burning in the servant room at a house of Block C in the DLF Phase-1 area here.

Both the domestic helps were found naked. The maid in an unconscious state was admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, it was around 2 pm on Tuesday when Vishal called at the DLF phase 1 police station and informed that the domestic helps were lying unconscious in the servant room, located on the first floor, and it was locked

from inside.

Soon, a police team led by ACP Vikas Kaushik reached the spot and opened the door. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the man as brought dead while the woman is being treated.

The police said the deceased had been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, while the maid was a 46-year-old woman from West Bengal. Yadav had been working here for the past two years and when he went to his native place, the maid was hired by the house owner around 15 days ago. But, Yadav also returned a few days ago.

Police probe revealed that both the domestic helps had separate rooms. But the man got up from his room and went to the maid’s room at night.

“Prima facie, the man was suffocated to death due to the brazier smoke. The woman is stable now and we will record her statement soon. We have kept the body of the deceased in the mortuary and informed his family. Further probe is underway,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

