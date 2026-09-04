The Panipat police arrested a drug supplier and recovered 18.44 grams of cocaine from Delhi parallel canal bypass.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek alias Lakhu of Bindroli village in Sonepat district. The police produced the accused before the court on Friday and the court has sent him to three days’ police remand. Sub Inspector Subhash, in-charge, CIA-3, said a team was on patrol duty near Deswal Chowk on Thursday evening when they received a tipoff about a suspicious person near Delhi parallel canal bypass.

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The team immediately reached the spot and nabbed the suspect. The police conducted a search in presence of Duty Magistrate and Tehsildar Manoj Kumar and recovered cocaine from his pocket. SI Subhash said the accused revealed during the investigation that he bought 25 grams of cocaine at a low price from Uttar Pradesh four days ago to sell it at a higher rate here. The accused sold some cocaine to the drug addicts and went to bypass in search of some other customers to sell the rest of the cocaine.

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The Model Town police registered a case against the accused under NDPS Act and began a probe into the case. The accused has been taken on three days’ police remand to collect information about the whereabouts of the drug supplier, who supplied cocaine to Abhishek, the CIA-3 in-charge said.