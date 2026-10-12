Coconut, dry fruits, kaju pinni, mishri: Mata Mansa Devi Temple launches new 'prasad' box

Devotees visiting the Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula during Navratri can now take home a specially packaged prasad box containing five dry fruits, kaju pinni, mishri, a sacred thread and a chunri, under a new initiative launched jointly by the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board and Vita.

The initiative aims to provide devotees with hygienically packed, high-quality prasad in a convenient format. The prasad comes in an attractive carton box with a thread handle for easy carrying.

Advertisement

The box contains panchmeva comprising coconut, almonds, walnuts, cashews and raisins, along with mishri, kaju pinni, a raksha-sutra and a sacred chunri.

Advertisement

The new prasad is available at Vita booths and special counters set up by the Shrine Board within the temple complex, making it accessible to devotees visiting the shrine during the ongoing Ashwin Navratri.

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel visited the temple on Monday, the second day of Ashwin Navratri, offered prayers and sought blessings for the peace, well-being and prosperity of the people of Haryana. He also distributed the newly introduced prasad among devotees and extended Navratri greetings.