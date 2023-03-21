Collect data of domestic workers, ST panel tells Gurugram RWAs

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 20

In a bid to ensure safety and welfare of domestic helps in Gurugram, The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has asked the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to collect and maintain a database of all domestic helps.

The local administration has been asked to immediately issue orders and collect the data. The recommendation comes in the wake of a case of abuse of teenage domestic help from Jharkhand by her employers in Gurugram.

Asks them to ensure pay norms The recommendation comes in the wake of a case of abuse of a teenage domestic help from Jharkhand by her employers

The RWAs will be responsible for keeping tabs on age, pay and treatment of all maids in their society

“We will be seeking the data and conducting a sensitisation of all RWAs. They will be responsible for keeping a tab on age, pay and treatment of all maids in their society. They will have to start a mechanism to put a complaint or grievance redressal in place and in case of any harassment they too shall be liable,” Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said.

The commission had taken cognisance of reports that a joint team of police officials concerned and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre, rescued a minor tribal girl hired by a couple residing in Gurugram to care for their child. The couple allegedly tortured and sexually harassed the girl for months. When she was rescued, several injuries were found on her hands, feet and mouth.

The minor who hails from a poor tribal family came to Delhi in May last year with her maternal uncle. She was hired by the couple as a babysitter through a Delhi-based placement agency around five months ago. The 15-year-old was rescued on February 7 and the accused were arrested.