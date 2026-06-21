Collective sessions mark International Day of Yoga across Karnal, Kaithal districts in Haryana

The 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations saw mass participation across Karnal and Kaithal districts on Sunday. Thousands of people, including public representatives, government officials, students, police personnel, healthcare workers, judicial officers and citizens took part in collective yoga sessions organised at various venues.

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Participants performed yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises under the common yoga protocol, spreading the message of healthy living and holistic well-being. A district-level function was organised at the New Grain Market, with Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar attending as chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Khattar emphasised that yoga should not be limited to a one-day event. “Yoga should become a permanent part of our lives. Regular practice of yoga is essential for keeping the body, mind and soul healthy,” said Khattar, describing yoga as one of the most accessible and effective ways to maintain good health and achieve inner peace.

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Khattar praised PM Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage. He also acknowledged the contributions of Patanjali founder and yoga guru Swami Ramdev in popularising yoga among the masses.

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A programme was organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal. It was attended by Kala Ramachandran, Director, as chief guest. Meanwhile, around 1,500 inmates of the Karnal District Jail participated in a mass yoga session. Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar highlighted the importance of yoga. Doctors, faculty members, staff and students observed the day with a collective yoga session at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karnal, also organised a yoga session for judicial officers, advocates, court staff under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Sharda and Chief Judicial Magistrate Meenakshi Yadav. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Avtar presided over the event.

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A district-level programme was organised at the grain market in Kaithal. Deputy Commissioner Aparajita attended as chief guest, while former MLA Leela Ram was present as guest of honour. Similar celebrations were held at the Pundri grain market in Kaithal district, where former MLA Kulwant Bazigar was present as chief guest.