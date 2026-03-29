Collector rates under review in Karnal district

In a significant move aimed at bridging the gap between collector rates and prevailing market values of immovable properties, the Karnal district administration has invited suggestions and objections from the public for finalising collector rates for the financial year 2026-27.

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Departing from the usual practice of releasing only proposed rates, the administration has uploaded both the current collector rates and the actual market rates on its official platform, highlighting the wide discrepancies across various tehsils. Citizens have been asked to submit their feedback by March 30. The revised rates will be applicable from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

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According to sources, reports from different tehsils revealed substantial variations between notified collector rates and actual market values. The gap ranges from 4% to 152% in Gharaunda tehsil, 30% to 250% in Nilokheri, 9% to 165% in Ballah sub-tehsil, 100% to 250% in Indri, 13% to 400% in Assandh, 20% to 136% in Nissing, 30% to 107% in Nigdhu sub-tehsil, and 15% to 200% in Karnal tehsil.

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Officials said such disparities necessitate a revision of rates to reflect realistic property values. District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manish Kumar Yadav said, “We have collected detailed information on market values across the district. The discrepancies are significant, and it is essential to align collector rates with actual market realities. Public participation is crucial to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.”