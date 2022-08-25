College admission deadline extended in Haryana

Chandigarh, August 24
The government has extended the deadline for admission to second and third year academic sessions at all government, aided and private undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in the state till August 31.
An official spokesperson said in view of the demand by various colleges, the Higher Education Department had reopened the admission portal for admission to the second and third year academic session at all colleges. Interested students can now apply online till August 31.
