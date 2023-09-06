College bus gutted in Faridabad, students safe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 5

A major accident was averted in Faridabad this morning when a bus of a private college suddenly caught fire on the Bhuapur road.

The fire spread rapidly, but the driver and conductor safely evacuated all the 45 students travelling in the bus with the help of local villagers.

After receiving information, teams of the police and the fire brigade reached the spot. Two fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire, but the bus of Echelon College was completely burnt in the incident. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in its wiring.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the bus that caught fire at around 9:30 am on Tuesday was going from Delhi to Kabulpur.

