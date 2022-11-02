College girl falls off 3rd floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 1

An undergraduate student of a private college in Yamunanagar died after she fell from the third floor of the college building. The deceased has been identified as Anchal of Mehrampur village.

According to information, the incident took place on Monday afternoon. The eye witnesses claimed that Anchal fell off the third floor of the building while talking on her mobile phone. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Kamaljit Singh, Station House Officer, City police station, said a post-mortem examination was conducted at Civil Hospital today.

No complaint regarding the incident was registered by any family member, but the investigation is under way. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he further added.