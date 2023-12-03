College principals told to assess teachers’ workload as per NEP

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 2

Going one step ahead towards executing the National Education Policy (NEP) in government colleges, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed college principals to assess the tentative workload of teachers as per the NEP so that it could be implemented in an effective manner after reviewing all its vital aspects.

They have also been asked to submit a report in this respect within the next 10 days.

The directions were issued during two separate meetings held by Deputy Directors of the department with the college principals on Friday in order to examine and recommend the proposed categorisation of government colleges in view of the NEP. The meetings also discussed the subjects taught in their respective areas, new subjects that may be introduced and other aspects pertaining to the incorporation of the NEP, sources said.

“There is a proposal to divide all government degree colleges in the state into three categories. As many as 111 colleges having students’ strength below 1,000 have been included in the A category, 40 other colleges having students’ count between 1,000 to 2,000 have been given the tag of A+ category while the remaining colleges have been placed under the A++ category following their students’ strength of more than 2,000 in the current academic session,” the sources informed.

Sources maintained that three separate committees, comprising principals of at least 10 colleges of various districts in each panel, have been formed to examine the proposal and to make recommendations after discussing all its points and preparing a report in this respect for the implementation of the NEP.

“The existing workload at government colleges is based on the stream and subject concerned as per the traditional method. Since a multidisciplinary education has been envisaged in the NEP and students can opt for subjects of different streams, the colleges have been asked to prepare tentative workload as per the NEP. The move aims at working out on the basics before the execution of the NEP,” a member of the committee said.

A college principal said the NEP had already been adopted in the colleges affiliated to the Kurukshetra University hence they would contact these colleges to ascertain the pattern or formula of assessing the workload as per the NEP.

