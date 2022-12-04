College professor booked for 'sexual harassment' of colleague

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 3

A professor of Government College, Sector 9, was booked for alleged sexual harassment. As per the complaint filed by a 35-year-old woman professor, who also works in the same college, she was travelling in the car of the accused Ravi Deswal when the incident took place.

The complainant stated that on Thursday late evening, she was returning from the college after a rehearsal of the youth festival. “My car was parked in the parking lot. Deswal offered me a lift in his car to drop me at the parking lot. Soon after I sat in the car, he touched me inappropriately. I got down of his car and raised the alarm and when students and others gathered there, he fled away,” the complainant told the police.

An FIR has been registered against Deswal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC at the Sector 9A police station. The woman’s medical examination was done on Friday. She was then produced in the court where she repeated her claim, the police said.

“A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the police.