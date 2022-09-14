College student held for raping minor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

Gurugram police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulted a class 11th student of a reputed private school in the city. An FIR has been registered in women police station-west, under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

According to the complaint filed by the father of a 16-year-old girl, his daughter had become friends with a senior student in her school a few months back. They used to talk often and after passing out 12thclass, the accused went to college but they stayed in touch. The accused started stalking his daughter too.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father stated, “During a mobile chat, the accused got a nude photo of my daughter on WhatsApp. After this, he started blackmailing her on the basis of this photo and pressurised her to meet him. During a meeting, the accused sexually assault her and when she protested, the accused not only threatened her but beat her up too.” Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at women police station, west.

“We have nabbed the accused and are questioning him,” said Inspector Poonam, SHO, women police station, east.