College student stabbed to death in Jind

Tribune News Service

Jind, January 28

A college student was stabbed to death by some assailants outside a cafe near the Rani Talab area in Jind town today. The deceased identified as Rohit, was student of BPharma at a college. He reportedly hailed from Ludana village of Jind district and had verbal altercation with some youths at the cafe over playing of music.

When Rohit walked out of the cafe, he was chased by youths and stabbed near the Rani Talab area. Rohit was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case of murder in this connection.