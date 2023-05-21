College student thrashed by seniors

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

A case of alleged ragging has come to the fore in a government college at Jatauli in the Pataudi area, where a BA second-year student was allegedly thrashed by seniors today, the police have said.

The victim, identified as Chander Shekar, has sustained serious injuries, including one on the eye. He has been admitted to the ICU of a Pataudi hospital. An FIR has been registered against six students of the college at the Pataudi police station.

According to the complaint filed by Shekar’s father Ashok Kumar, students of the government college attacked his son on the campus. In the attack, Kumar’s right eye was badly injured.

“My son doesn’t have any dispute with anyone. To show off, seniors ragged him. As of now, he is not in a condition to record his statement. He is supposed to appear in a recruitment examination for the Indian Air Force on Sunday,” said Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Gurugram district.

An FIR has been registered against Rahane, Dipu, Aakash, Harsh, Abhishek and Yogesh under Sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

‘Ragging’ case